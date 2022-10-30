SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SURG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 151,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $68.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

