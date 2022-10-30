Susquehanna Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.15.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

HAL opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 481,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,709 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.