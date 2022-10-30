Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,282.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWPRF opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swiss Prime Site from CHF 102 to CHF 104 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.