Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.9 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF remained flat at $74.75 during midday trading on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72.
About Swiss Re
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Re (SSREF)
