Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €104.35 ($106.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.89. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

