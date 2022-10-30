Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.09 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Synapse has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $190.09 million and $1.66 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,499.25 or 0.31559655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.