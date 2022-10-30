Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.84. The stock had a trading volume of 662,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.47. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

