Synthetix (SNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.13 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00012095 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $761.94 million and approximately $74.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 304,528,874 coins and its circulating supply is 303,804,966 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
