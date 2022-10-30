Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 705,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,783. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

