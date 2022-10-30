Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after purchasing an additional 728,795 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 2,767,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,314. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

