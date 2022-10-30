T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

