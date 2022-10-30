Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $62.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

