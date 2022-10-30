Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 2,030,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

TNEYF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 115,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

