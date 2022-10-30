Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 85.3% in October

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the September 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 1,193,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,162. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

