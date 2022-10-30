Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 3,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Target by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Target by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

