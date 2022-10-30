Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

