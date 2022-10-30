Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

