Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given New €0.24 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.27 ($0.28) to €0.24 ($0.24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.21.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

