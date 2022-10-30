Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,282,400 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 362,489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,792.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of TIAOF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.63.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.