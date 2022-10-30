Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.69.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $370.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.55. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

