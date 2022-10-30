Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,832,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,607,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELDF. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

