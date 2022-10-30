Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,089,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 15,744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,219.7 days.
Shares of TLSNF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.17.
