Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,089,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 15,744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,219.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

See Also

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

