Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $9.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.