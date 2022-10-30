Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$9.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on TER. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.10.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,665,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

