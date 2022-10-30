Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Terex Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.