TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $382.44 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $382.44 million and approximately $48.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00088329 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067716 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015209 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,178,417 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
