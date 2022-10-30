TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $376.92 million and $48.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00088468 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00064330 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014939 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007231 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000313 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,269,370 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
