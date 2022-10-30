Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.36 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00013755 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $67.36 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.94 or 0.31495982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.