TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in October

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRSSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 73,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.