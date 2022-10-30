Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 1.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WES traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.41. 675,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

