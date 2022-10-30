Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $79.63 million and approximately $285,179.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,643.46 or 0.07933126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

