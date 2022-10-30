Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

