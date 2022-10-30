Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

