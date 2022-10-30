Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.12 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006939 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $32.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002222 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008119 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,771,442 coins and its circulating supply is 914,307,644 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

