The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,988. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

