The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 12,888,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.