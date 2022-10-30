The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 12,888,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
