The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.
GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Activity at GAP
In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP
GAP Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.
GAP Company Profile
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAP (GPS)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.