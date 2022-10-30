The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

GAP Trading Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in GAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GAP by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.