The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $165.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

