The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

SO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 4,509,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

