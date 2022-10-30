The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.15

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 9,695 shares changing hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1665 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
