The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.15

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 9,695 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1665 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.