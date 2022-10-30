The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.