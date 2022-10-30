The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,228 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

