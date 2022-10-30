The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Western Union Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

