Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $23.01 Per Share (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $23.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.93. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

