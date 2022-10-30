Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $595.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $503.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.