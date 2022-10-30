Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.01-$23.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$43.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.48 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

