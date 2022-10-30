Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.01-$23.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$43.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.48 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.84. 2,017,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

