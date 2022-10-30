Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,147.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $113.03 million and $396,147.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.60405655 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $780,183.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

