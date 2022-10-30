Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

