Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Till Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
About Till Capital
