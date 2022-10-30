Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TMBR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 228.75% and a negative net margin of 1,274.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
