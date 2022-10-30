Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMBR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 228.75% and a negative net margin of 1,274.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.